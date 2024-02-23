A youth group of supporters of President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, staged a solidarity march from the popular Unity Fountain to the National Assembly complex in Abuja to demand that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) halt its planned two-day nationwide protest over the high cost of living and biting economic situation in the country.

The group of youths said the Organised Labour should rather return to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.

They also vowed to mobilise Nigerians against the workers if the lawmakers couldn’t convince them not to go ahead with the planned protest.

The protesters, who arrived at the complex in six luxury buses, were chanting solidarity songs and placards with anti-NLC messages.

Some of the placards read: “Let’s be patient with Tinubu” “NLC, please rest. Jagaban is working” and “NLC, stop pretending to be fighting for Nigerians.”