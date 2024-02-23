Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 476 cases of Lassa fever and 84 deaths in 23 States across the country.

The NCDC said it was also responding to other disease outbreaks including meningitis (507 cases and 63 deaths in 19 states), measles (915 suspected, 516 confirmed cases with two deaths in 29 states), diphtheria (16,248 cases and 646 deaths in 22 states), and cholera.

Director-general of NCDC, Dr. Jide Ojo, disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “As at February 18, 2024 (end of week 7), 84 local government areas in 23 states of the country have reported a total of 2,621 suspected cases of Lassa fever, 476 confirmed, and 84 deaths with a case fatality rate of 18.6 percent.”

The DG said people most at risk for Lassa fever include people of all age groups who come in contact with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats.

He urged the public to always keep their environment clean.

“Block all holes in your house to prevent the entry of rats and other rodents.

“Cover your dust or waste bins and dispose your refuse properly. Communities should set up dump sites far from their homes to reduce the chances of the entry of rodents into their homes.

“Safely store food items such as rice, garri, beans, corn/maize, etc., in tightly sealed or well-covered containers. Avoid drying food stuff outside on the ground or roadside, where it is at risk of contamination.

“Eliminate rats in homes and communities by using rat traps and other appropriate and safe means,” the NCDC boss stated.