In recognition of his outstanding contributions to education in the city of Bristol, Prof Paul Olomolaiye has been awarded the title of Pro Chancellorship and also conferred with an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree.

The event was held at the Bristol Cathedral with several dignitaries including leadership of the academic and political community in attendance, including Lord Lieutenant (the King’s Rep for the Greater Bristol) Peaches Golden and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elena Marco and Marvin Rees OBE, the Mayor of Bristol.

Professor Olomolaiye was said to have demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in advancing education and fostering innovation within Bristol and beyond.

Olomolaiye’s committee of friends said that with a distinguished career spanning over four decades, the professor has significantly influenced the academic .

landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the field of engineering, transcending to other career fields in the sciences and art.

“As a visionary leader, Prof Olomolaiye has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational experience at UWE Bristol, championing initiatives that promote excellence, diversity, and inclusivity. His commitment to empowering students and fostering a culture of academic excellence has been instrumental in driving positive change within the university and the wider community.

“The conferment of the Pro Chancellorship and the honorary Doctor of Engineering degree upon Prof. Olomolaiye is a testament to his exceptional achievements and his profound impact on education, research, and community engagement,” a statement by Olomolaiye Committee of Friends said.