A professor of Medical Law and Ethics and the Head of the Department of Private and Property Law, Professor Uwakwe Abugu, has emerged as the Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja, succeeding Prof. Abdurasheed Musa Yusuf, a Prof. of Islamic Law.

The election which took place recently was keenly contested by Abugu and Muhammed Muktar, both respected Professors and experienced administrators. The new Dean once served as the Vice Chancellor of Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State while Muktar, was a former Dean of the Faculty and one time Deputy-Vice Chancellor, (Academics) of UNIABUJA.

In his acceptance speech, Abugu commended Prof. Yusuf, immediate past Dean for his remarkable achievements and contributions to the Faculty. He also praised Prof. Muktar, for his significant impact on various aspects of the faculty while serving as Dean.

“While I’m commending my predecessors in office for their outstanding contributions to the development and positioning of the faculty, I promise to build on their achievements and take it further.

One of my cardinal plans is to work with the management of the University to improve on infrastructural development as well as making sure that UNIABUJA Law Faculty becomes the Faculty of first choice,” he stated.

Abugu, a Director of Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja, obtained his first degree in Law from University of Calabar in 1994. He came out in Second Class (Honours) Upper Division and won several prizes and awards for brilliant academic performance and the best graduating student in seven courses, including Land Law. On graduation at the Nigerian Law School, where he won two awards for the Best Graduating Student in Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure, Abugu was invited alongside five other best graduating students in the Bar Final Examination to compete for the Danley Alexander Scholarship.