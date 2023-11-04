The provider of high-quality food products across Africa, Promasidor, has unveiled its product, ‘Onga Chicken Cube’ seasoning which is set to transform ordinary chicken dishes into extraordinary culinary dishes.

In a relaunch held in Lagos, the Marketing director of Promasidor, Adebola Williams said, the seasoning cube repackaging is not just about great taste and aroma but also a heartfelt nod to mothers, children, and all food enthusiasts who treasure unforgettable flavor experiences. “‘As Nigeria’s foremost seasoning brand, Onga understands the importance of taste in every meal. Our commitment to perfection knows no bounds, and with the relaunch of Onga Chicken Cube, we’re taking this promise to new heights,” said Williams.

The chief executive officer(CEO), Promasidor Nigeria, Bruno Gruwez, said: Onga Chicken Cube mirrors the exceptional quality and unmatched taste of the product and added that their distributors and customers have fallen in love with the brand and flavor Onga Chicken Cube adds to their meals and this new packaging will be appreciated by them and public as well.

“At Promasidor, we believe in the joy of cooking, the delight of savoring every bite, and the invaluable moments shared around the dinner table. Our Onga Chicken Cube speaks to the heart of these moments, enhancing the flavor of every dish it touches. For mothers, it becomes a trusted ally in the kitchen, ensuring every meal is a treat for the child’s senses. For food enthusiasts, it becomes the secret ingredient that elevates their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary,” said Gruwez.