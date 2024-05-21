Philanthropist and founder of Christ Mercy Land Church, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has been honoured with Nollywood Best of Friend Award.

The award was conferred on the cleric by the Rivers State chapter of the movie practitioners group for his contribution to the industry.

Prophet Fufeyi has similarly donated N5million towards the burial of the late veteran Nollywood actor, John Okoafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu.

The donation was made when members of the burial committee visited Fufeyin at his church to seek support.

Fufeyin announced that N2million of the fund would go directly to Mr. Ibu’s immediate family, while the remaining N3million would be allocated for the burial expenses.

Recall that the cleric had initially offered the family of a Sound Engineer, Precious Ofurum, who died alongside Actor Junior Pope and four others in River Anam while returning froma movie location in April, N10million, added an extra N1million when they came down to appreciate him for the gesture.

Meanwhile, the development is also generating reactions on the internet, as an X user @Nwoke_samson said, “This PapaJ is always there to help those grieving and in need. To be honest, this is true love, always him showing love to people. The man dey try abeg.”

Another user, @SisterKelechi_italy, said, “Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin no dey ever fall hand when it comes to showing love. This man is indeed a replacement of TB Joshua. Only Prophet TB Joshua did these things.”