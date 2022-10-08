It was a moment of happiness, excitement and day to be remembered for widows and thousands of less-privileged Nigerians as renowned Prophetess, Rose Kelvin, rekindled their hope with her resources.

“We should look out for the poor,” Kelvin said while feting thousands of people with food items as well as financial support.

In a video, (https://youtu.be/-s9Y80IWF3o) making the rounds on the internet, the prophetess noted that nothing less than 5,000 widows and the needy were supported, adding that that’s her own way of celebrating Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Recall that her ministry had started the programme in the past three years with the aim of providing succour for Nigerians.

Kelvin said: “I think it is time to ponder if we have gained freedom. If God has launched you into financial freedom and you are privileged and you enjoy financial freedom, why don’t you reach out to others?”

She noted that it was painful that so many people are still living in poverty, adding that Jesus fed thousands in the Bible and her ministry would not desist from such an example.

According to her, Jesus believes so much in daily bread, therefore she wouldn’t only give people “fish” but would teach them how to fish by providing necessary support for people to live independently.

“I like sustainability, so all these widows, I don’t know 99 per cent of them but I am touched anytime I see them.

“I can understand their pain because I have been there. I lost my parents at a tender age and I know how important food could be,” Rose Kelvin said.

She said her promise was never to turn her back on the poor anytime God blesses her, stressing that the outreach was part of her commitment to the promise.

Prophetess Rose said her soft heart for widows came from the many things her mother suffered after she lost her husband and husband’s family members pushed her out.

The event, which took place in the Gudu area of Abuja, saw thousands of widows smiling back to their destinations with food supplies and financial support.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the women, who received financial support, said she had borrowed N20,000 to farm with an interest rate of N4,000 monthly but her inability to pay on schedule had led to a Police case, which thereafter worsened her medical challenge of high blood pressure before Prophetess Rose Kelvin came to her rescue.