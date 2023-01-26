Some youths in Katsina State have taken to the streets to protest the state of the nation on Thursday.

The protest took place shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Kofar Kaura Overhead Bridge project in Katsina metropolis.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that immediately the President left the Kofar Kaura area of capital city, irate youths began to make bonfires on the newly constructed road, chanting “Bamuyi, Bamuyi” in Hausa language, meaning ‘we are not in interested’.

According to him, “My name is Mustapha Muhammad Boss, after President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the underpass, some unknown persons came from the neighbourhoods and begin to chant ‘Bamuyi’, stoning security operatives and branded APC vehicles as well as burning tires.

“For this reasons, we decided to close our shops for safety. This act is improper and condemnable, because it is uncalled for.”

However, the Police operatives have dispersed the protesters with tear gas while normalcy has returned to the area as the President moved on to commission other projects in the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Buhari is in his home State of Katsina on a two-day working visit beginning on Thursday.