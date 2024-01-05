Angry women allegedly burned down the house of the traditional ruler of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Micheal Monday Adanchi, on Friday afternoon.

According to a source from the area who wishes to remain anonymous, the traditional ruler serves as the District Head of Bokkos town.

The incident, according to the source, occurred around 12:30 am. The women reportedly set fire to the house in response to the arrest of some community members suspected of involvement in recent silent killings in the area.

The source added that the women burned down both the entire residence of the traditional ruler and his administrative office.

“Trouble started at the police station where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community. After leaving the police station, they proceeded straight to the house of the traditional ruler, whom they allegedly accused of betraying them. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” the source stated.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that soldiers had arrived in the area and dispersed the protesting women.

When contacted about the development, the Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, mentioned he would contact the DPO of the area and get back to our correspondent.

LEADERSHIP reports that, on Thursday, the State Police Command confirmed the arrest of eight persons in connection with the recent killings in Bokkos and Barki Ladi LGAs of the state.