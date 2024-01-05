The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed Sylvester Othuke Egede as the substantive Port Manager of the Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos.

Egede takes over from Akin Leoso who has held the position in an acting capacity since November 2023 after the retirement of the former Port Manager, Jubril Buba.

Tin Can Island Port is Nigeria’s second-largest seaport.

Prior to this appointment, Egede served as the Traffic Manager of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa. He also held the position of Traffic Manager for Kirikiri Lighter Terminal in Apapa, Lagos, from 2021 to August 2023.

Egede previously served as the Traffic Manager at Rivers Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and also held the position of Personal Assistant (Operations) to the Executive Director, Marine and Operations at NPA.

He holds membership in the American Society of Safety Professionals and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, among other professional affiliations.

His previous roles encompassed serving as the Personal Assistant to the Port Manager (Tin Can Island Port) and acting as the Secretary to the Implementation Committee on ISPS code Regime in the Port from 2001 to 2004. He also served as Senior Traffic Officer overseeing vessel supervision, cargo discharge, handling, and delivery at TCIPC from 2000 to 2001.

His educational background includes a BSc in Geography from the University of Jos between 1986 and 1990 and an MSc in Transport Planning from Lagos State University (LASU) between 1997 and 1998.

Egede has participated in various conferences and seminars globally, including workshops by ASCON on Developing Leadership Competence and Capabilities in 2020, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meetings in April 2014, September 2019, and October 2023 (UK). He also attended the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) conference in Abuja in August 2018, and The Oil Trade Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA, between 2015 and 2023. Additionally, he underwent Port Management & Administration Programs at the Maritime University, Malmo, Sweden, in 2012.

Mr. Egede, the adept operational leader, has already commenced duties as the Port Manager at Tin Can Island Port. He is married with children.