In a sweeping wave of protests across Canada, thousands of international students were taking a stand against recent immigration reforms that threaten their future in the country.

The federal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has introduced a series of policy changes that could see approximately 70,000 foreign students facing deportation.

The protests, which have drawn large crowds in provinces such as Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia, have been fueled by widespread discontent over the government’s recent immigration measures. According to reports from City News Toronto, the frustration among international students was palpable as they confronted the stark reality of potential deportation.

The discontent began in 2021 when the government abolished the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, a vital pathway that allowed international students to gain valuable work experience in Canada after completing their studies.

The removal of the program was a significant blow to the student community, as it drastically reduced their chances of securing employment and ultimately achieving permanent residency.

Further exacerbating the situation, the government last year introduced a two-year cap on international student visas, significantly tightening immigration rules. These changes have had a profound impact on the student population in Canada. In 2023, international students accounted for 37 percent of Canada’s study visa holders. However, due to the new visa cap, the government anticipates a 35 percent reduction in foreign student intake.

The reforms came at a time when concerns over housing shortages and unemployment are mounting. Some have pointed fingers at international students, suggesting they are contributing to these issues. Yet, for the students themselves, the new policies have created a sense of betrayal and uncertainty about their future in Canada.

Student advocacy groups, such as the Naujawan Support Network, are sounding the alarm over the dire consequences many graduates may face. As work permits expire at the end of the year, thousands of international students could find themselves facing deportation.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada… but the government has taken advantage of us,” lamented Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student now facing the threat of deportation. Singh’s experience is emblematic of the broader sentiment among the affected students, many of whom feel they have been unfairly targeted by these policy changes.

Compounding these challenges are new provincial policies that have reduced permanent residency nominations by 25%. This further complicates the already precarious situation for many international students, heightening their fears and frustrations.

As the protests continue, the international student community and their supporters are calling on the Canadian government to reconsider these reforms and provide a clearer, more supportive pathway for those who have invested in their futures in Canada. The unfolding situation remains a critical issue, not only for the students involved but also for Canada’s broader social and economic fabric.