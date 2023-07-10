PSC Approves 3 Police Officers’ Dismissal For Misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

Also, the commission reduced the ranks of nine other officers including a commissioner of police in an immense plenary meeting presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired justice of the Supreme Court and commissioner representing the judiciary in the commission who stood in for commission’s chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, a retired inspector-general of police.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani said, while Dr Arase was away, he had welcomed members during the plenary via zoom and commended them for fastidiously attending to disciplinary matters.

The commission during the meeting also approved the compulsory retirement of an assistant commissioner and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

It approved posthumous promotion of late Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of ASP 11 for acts of gallantry and reinstated one dismissed Inspector Augustina Oko to take effect from the date she was dismissed.