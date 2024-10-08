The Police Service Commission (PSC) has been advised to digitalise Police promotions, recruitment and discipline for an improved performance system.

This was part of the resolution after the meeting between the PSC and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, said the commission will be committed to establishing a working partnership with the Bureau and will be inviting the director general to come and address the staff on the requirements of the Public Service Reforms.

He said his leadership is going to bring innovations in the management of the commission and appealed for the guidance of the Bureau.

DIG Argungu said the commission will continue to seek the advice of the director general, adding that the commission will soon put a quality assurance unit in place.

Earlier, the director general of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi, said they were in the commission to welcome and congratulate the chairman and his team on their appointment and promised to support the new leadership in working to improve the quality of life in the country.

He advised that the commission be prepared to digitalise police promotions, recruitment, and discipline to improve the performance system.

He announced that the Bureau had digitalised the Public Service Treasury account, adding that the treasury single account has helped the government to track its finances.

The director general said the Commission should prioritise capacity development in the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that Police Training Institutions are equipped.

Mr Arabi said the Bureau is set up to drive reforms in the Federal Public Service.