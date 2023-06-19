PSC Knocks Police Over Lopsided Posting Of Commissioners

Another clash is brewing between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the lopsided posting of commissioners of police to states, which the PSC has condemned in strong terms.

The commission said the Nigeria Police Force should be guided by the principle of federal character in both recruitment (at all levels) and deployment of its personnel at management and tactical levels to ensure balance, equity and fairness in the system.

The spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said, “The commission observed the disproportional distribution and lopsided deployment of command commissioners and noted that it has become extremely important that a fair representation of all geo-political zones is always reflected in these deployments to eschew and address the feeling and sense of marginalisation and injustice by certain zones of the country in the Nigeria Police Force.”

He stated that the PSC observed that the current deployment of commissioners of police to state commands leaves much to be desired in reflecting the principle of equity and fairness to all geo-political zones of the country, stressing that the current statistics of such deployments was against the North East and South East geopolitical zones.

The PSC has also approved that “at least three state commands out of the 37 commands must have female Police officers as their commissioners of police and out of the 17 zonal headquarters, at least one zone must have a female AIG to head the zone.”