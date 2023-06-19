Gov Idris Orders Payment Of Security Officers’ Arrears

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has ordered the immediate payment of all outstanding security allowances owed to security personnel across the state.

The affected personnel included those posted to rural and crisis areas as well as those at borders across the state.

He gave the directive after a meeting with the head of security agencies held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the aim of the meeting was to seek measures and cooperation from all security agencies towards tackling security challenges particularly in the southern part of the state.

Idris urged the security personnel to redouble their efforts in ensuring the protection of life and property of the people of the state.