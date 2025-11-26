Following the presidential directive to bolster the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and enhance national security, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the NPF have established a joint ad-hoc committee to drive the immediate commencement of the recruitment of 30,000 new police personnel.

The ad-hoc committee was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by the chairman of PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

Argungu stated at the function that the primary mandate of the joint ad-hoc committee was to collaborate and brainstorm on creating a seamless, transparent, and efficient recruitment process, noting that the committee will work to ensure the exercise was conducted with the highest standards of integrity and merit.

The PSC chairman, who was represented by DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), also stated that “the collaboration is crucial for a successful exercise.”

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring that the recruitment was fair and based on established guidelines.

While speaking, the inspector-general of police (IGP), who was represented by CP Edwin Eloho of the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, emphasised the importance of the recruitment in strengthening the police force’s capacity to serve and protect the citizens of Nigeria.

He affirmed the NPF’s full cooperation with the PSC to ensure the timely and successful achievement of this national objective.

The PSC, in a statement signed by Torty Njoku Kalu said the inauguration of the committee marked a critical step forward in the federal government’s commitment to addressing security challenges and improving the police-to-citizen ratio across the country.