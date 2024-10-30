The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted four police officers currently teaching at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano. These officers have completed different academic programmes and acquired PhD certificates.

The officers who appeared before the Commission and were promoted are CSP Favour Fadawag, Inspector Shide Sunday, Inspector Oparaji Benjamin Chetachi Ukwu and Inspector Benjamin Wanger.

CSP Fadawag was promoted to assistant commissioner of police, while the three inspectors were promoted to assistant superintendents of police.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the promotion is “for now until they are confirmed for further proper placement.”

PSC chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) who presided over the extraordinary management meeting of the commission said other police officers with additional professional certificates and have been engaged in such professional duties such as lawyers will soon be upgraded in line with the public service requirements.

DIG Argungu said the commission will henceforth encourage merit and personal development to motivate greater dedication and commitment to duty.

He noted that the commission will continue to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of its constitutional mandate and assured serving Police officers that their welfare including proper placement will receive the commission’s attention.

The PSC chairman said all lecturers in the Police Academy with additional certificates will be considered for promotion.

He also announced that while the commission pays attention to Police welfare, it will not fail to fight corruption in the commands, departments, etc., but also in Police Colleges and the Academy.