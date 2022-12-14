The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 745 senior Police officers to the next ranks after scrutiny.

The PSC also considered and approved proper placement for five Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, even as it also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine pending disciplinary matters from dismissed and serving Police officers.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th plenary meeting of the Commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and presided over by commission’s acting chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

He also said the PSC also promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents of Police, 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

The newly promoted Superintendents of Police are: Yusuf Bello and Titus Ogboku Obaji while some of the 696 promoted deputy superintendents of police, include Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State command, Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State command, Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State command; Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annex Lagos and Bala Dambu, Kebbi State command.

Out of the 47 Inspectors promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11, 44 were from the Police Zone 9 Command headquarters Umuahia, Abia State.

They include Daniel Maiwada, Paul Aguwa, Oruma James, Momoh Mohammed, Hosea John, Danjuma Likita, Omale Nathaniel, John Ononaku, Ogbonnaya Ugochukwu and Ikpo Kalu. Others are; Oju Ismaila, Ngozika Christopher, Obinna Anyanwu, Iheamachanma Nkechi, Ungbo Moses, Abuh James, Kyaaja Peter, Bakari Edward, Haruna Ayuba, Aliyu Mohammed and Auta Akila.

The Commission approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of CP Njoku Henry Eronini, CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi and CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi in the CP staff list from March 24, 2022 to March 09, 2022 so as to maintain seniority in the Force.

It also adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to June 3, 2021 instead of March 9, 2022.

The commission also adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read December 7, 2018 instead of September 9, 2020.

The commission approved the reduction in rank of four police officers and gave six others punishment of severe reprimand.

It reinstated six officers, retired two in public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP and retired him.

It reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him and restored his rank of ASP 1.