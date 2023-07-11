Psychological Implications Of Feminine Genital  Excision (FGE)

Feminine genital excision (FGE) is an injurious traditional practice that involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. It is widely practiced in all geographical zones in Nigeria, especially in the south-south, south-east and south-west regions. FGE has a complex psychological impact on women who have undergone the exercise and those who did not succumbed to be circumcised. Some of these cerebral impulses include but not limited to:

Accusation and disgrace: Uncircumcised women face intense social rejection and ridicule by their community members and peers who went through the ordeal. They are often called derogatory names and excluded from community social activities. This leads to low self-esteem, isolation, trauma and acute depression.

Distraught and torture: Circumcise women experience severe pain, fear and anxiety pre and post excision procedure. Some may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), flashbacks, nightmares and distress. They may also suffer from guilt, shame and regret for having undergone female genital mutilation or for subjecting their daughters and wards to the antics of traditional oracles.

Comfort and acceptance: Some cut women express a sense of relief from ending their psychological torture and gaining acceptance with their family’s social space and reunited into the community. They may also feel proud of adhering to their cultural norms and traditions that connects them to their ancestral heritage without retrospect to the imminent consequences. The same class of people might also engage in the escaped of harassing and stigmatizing those that has not succumbed to the torture of circumcision, thereby perpetuating the cycle of violence and discrimination among them.

Gender impotence: FGE can trigger sexual dysfunction that limit or totally dampened intimate pleasure and satisfaction for both women and their partners. It can trigger reduced libido, vaginal dryness, vaginismus (painful intercourse), anorgasmia (inability to achieve orgasm) and infertility. It can also affect the quality of marital and intimate relationships among married couples, therefore, create a reverse antidote to marital infidelity.

FGE is a violation of human rights and a biased form of gender-based violence that has no positive health implication. This is a result of deep-rooted inequality and discrimination against women and girls. However, this can be prevented by raising awareness, educating communities, empowering women and girls, enforcing legislations and providing support services fo