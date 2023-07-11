Ribadu: Breaking The Barriers

Part of the most outstanding narrative about the appointment of Malaim Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA) by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the template of bridging the gaps and shortening the distance in rejigging the National Security Architecture.

Coming as a fresh breeze with no baggage of corruption and other absurdities, the National Security Adviser is generously endowed with charm and calm mien, easy manners and stable emotions. Exuding uncanny gift of sound knowledge and professionalism as an eagle-eyed corp and an anti-corruption czar, Ribadu with clear distinction in leadership traits falls within the brackets of the gifted in competences, credibility and character.

Born on 21st November 1960 in Yola, Adamawa State, a city with great attributes of nature that could only be rivalled by nature itself, started his early education in Yola. He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Kaduna State, with a Master’s Degree in Law from the same institution.

With a mindset of effecting a change in what some people consider as job for all comers, Ribadu joined the Nigeria Police Force and rose to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). He was the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when the operation of the commission commenced on April 13th 2003. The National Security Adviser is a Senior Fellow and TED fellow at St. Anthony’s College, University of Oxford, UK.

He had a foray in progressive politics in 2011 when he contested and won a Presidential ticket of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). With profound sense of humility and modesty in public life, Ribadu’s attempt to be President of Nigeria, eventually brought him very close to the current President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who became a mentor and more of a “god father” during the campaigns and thereafter.

As a devout Muslim, Ribadu is a detribalized Nigerian with wide contacts that transcend beyond the confines of ethnicity and religion.