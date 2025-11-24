Publicis West Africa (PWA) has announced the official launch of Ghana’s first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform in partnership with global advertising technology leader, Moving Walls.

Advertisement

This groundbreaking initiative marks a new era in the country’s advertising industry, providing precise audience insights and measurable campaign effectiveness for brands and agencies.

In today’s data-driven world, the ability to measure and analyse audience engagement is no longer optional, it’s essential.

Advertisement

The new platform delivers real-time analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter media planning decisions, optimize spending, and ensure accountability in OOH investments.

Speaking on the partnership, SVP at Publicis West Africa, Anand Badami, said this partnership marks a major milestone in the firm’s journey to modernise media measurement in Ghana. “We are committed to delivering data-led solutions to our clients, and this collaboration with Moving Walls allows us to bring global best practices to the local market,” he stated.

Also speaking, Head of Media, Publicis West Africa, Muyiwa Aleshinloye, noted that the partnership with Moving Walls isn’t just about deploying technology, it’s about enabling advertisers to plan, measure, and optimize campaigns with precision and purpose. “For the first time, clients in Ghana will have the accountability and insights they need to drive stronger ROI from OOH media,” he stated.

“This launch is not just about introducing new technology, it is about stepping into the future of Out-of-Home media and how it is valued in Ghana and across Africa,” said Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Moving Walls. “By combining Publicis West Africa’s strong market leadership with our global expertise, we are setting a new standard of accountability and transparency.”

This partnership signals the beginning of a future where OOH is planned and measured with the same precision as digital media, giving advertisers the confidence to invest and grow.