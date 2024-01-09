A 42-year-old Indian software engineer, Sidhu Kshetri, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest marathon punching a punch-bag.

Sidhu, a martial artist who has represented India in numerous Taekwondo championships, surpassed the previous GWR record by only five minutes.

GWR stated on Tuesday that Sidhu achieved a time of 55 hours and 15 minutes.

“Sidhu spent six months preparing for this record attempt, training for eight hours every day. “His daily routine involved a four-hour training session from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., followed by another one in the evening.”

As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, after every continuous hour of activity, the challenger is permitted a five-minute rest break, which can be accumulated if not taken straight away. Only during these breaks could Sidhu eat, sleep, or use the bathroom.

Sidhu’s world record comes over 10 years after he earned his last one, which was for the most martial arts kicks in three minutes using one leg (620), achieved in 2013. He also performed the most martial arts kicks in one minute using a single leg (168) in 2011.

Both records were broken by Ahmad Amin Bodla from Pakistan. Although Sidhu plans to take the records back.