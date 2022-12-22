Pupils of Lagos State Public Primary schools have concluded their first-term examinations and commenced their vacation; they will be welcomed back to school for a new term on the 9th of January, 2023.

EKOEXCEL, an innovative digital initiative through the years has been a driving force of change in the Lagos State Basic education sector. It has transformed ECCDE and Primary education in all Lagos State government schools, bringing 21st Century education that is child-centered and enabled by modern practices and technology.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that the overall results for term 1 were remarkable; especially for female pupils who accounted for 49.19 per cent of total registered pupils for term 1 given credence to the fact that EKOEXCEL has continually ensured that no child is left behind in Lagos by conducting constant assessments throughout the term, intense revisions, and mock examinations.

In the same vein, review of term 1 using EKOEXCEL’s data generating system, Spotlight, an application that empowers head teachers and government leaders with the ability to track attendance and performance; see which lessons are working and how both teachers and children are doing, accessible via laptops, smartphones or tablets, indicated that an average of 97 per cent of head teachers were present through the term and an average 91% continuing pupils for the just concluded term.

One of the high points of term 1 was the tremendous achievements of three pupils under the EKOEXCEL programme representing Lagos State at the 25th annual JETS Competition, where John Daniel from St. Francis Primary School, Maryland, came second in the quiz competition, while two girls, Unique Emmanuel and Sarah Adeyemi of Monsuru Agoro Primary School, Mafoluku, took the third position in the project competition.

Speaking on the conclusion of term 1, LASUBEB Chair, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-king, commended the pupils for their desire and eagerness to learn and improve on their previous performances which was evident in their overall results.

He also applauded the teachers for their steadfast commitments to ensure that the quality of education in Lagos public primary schools meet and even exceeds the expected standards.

Alawiye-King went on to wish all pupils and teachers a merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance as well as preparing for next term to keep up the good performances.

Catching up with pupils after their examinations, most felt very good about their work, they did not feel out of place or confused because of how much they have been propped for success.