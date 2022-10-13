The president, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, Mr Ado Jibrin has called on the Senate to amend the Act establishing the institute.

Jibrin made the call when he led a delegation of the institute on a courtesy visit to the chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha in Abuja yesterday.

He said that the members of the institute were on the visit to discuss areas “that we feel is important for the national assembly to come together so that we rescue the problems of purchasing in the country.”

Jibrin said that the institute sought an amendment to the 2007 Act to change the name of the institute from Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria to Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

“We are pleading with them that we will forward a private bill to ensure we have our name changed,” Jibrin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, former president of the Institute, Alh. Mohammed Aliyu lamented that people who were not knowledgeable about the functions of the institute were now saddled to do the job.

“That is why we are facing procurement issues in the country.

“We came here to let the distinguished senators know that things are not done right in the sector.

“One of the issues is that the members of the Public Procurement Council are supposed to be inaugurated but this has not been done till today.”

On his part, a fellow of the Institute Abdul Mamman said that procurement played an important position in the life of a nation.

“This institute has been established since 2007 through an act of parliament and there are respective mandates granted it by the law and that particular law has to do with purchasing and supply chain management.

“Unfortunately, the way and manner in which it is done today leaves much to be desired.

“The law establishing the institute has been mutilated because the bureau is taking over the job of the professional body and they are not established to train and certify people for procurement because they are not a training institution.

“They are a clearing house representing government to ensure that the right thing are done with regards to procurement process and procedure.

“This is why we are calling for an amendment to the act,”Mamman said.

Responding, chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bwacha (APC-Taraba) said that the committee would look into their proposal.

“The institute is proposing an amendment to the act. We will look into it when they bring the necessary documents.”