The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the purported attack on a property belonging to the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by some youths in a viral video clip circulating on the social media, as desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers.

A statement, signed by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, debunked the insinuation, saying the INEC chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

He urged the public to disregard the news.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it,” he added.