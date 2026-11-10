Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ondo State have given Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa a 14-day ultimatum to address alleged marginalisation, poor representation in government appointments and unemployment, threatening mass protests if their demands are not met.

The state chairman of the group, Comrade Gideon Joseph, who disclosed this on Monday in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, expressed concern over the delay in constituting the board of the Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities

He said the development had deprived thousands of PWDs of effective leadership and access to government opportunities.

He attributed the delay to disagreements among disability clusters over who should emerge as chairman of the board, warning that the leadership tussle was affecting the interests of persons with disabilities across the state.

“While disability clusters struggle over leadership and representation, thousands of persons with disabilities are left without effective leadership, information, protection and access to government opportunities,” he said.

‎The chairman also accused some disability clusters of attempting to monopolise the agency’s leadership, insisting that no single group should have exclusive control over its affairs.

‎He lamented the alleged exclusion of PWDs from government policies, consultations, and empowerment programmes, particularly at the grassroots level.

‎Joseph further questioned the representation of persons with disabilities in the over 1,000 political appointments reportedly made by the Aiyedatiwa administration.

‎“Where are the visually impaired? Where are the hearing impaired? Where are the other recognised disability communities? Are we not citizens of Ondo State, and are we not qualified to serve?” he queried.

‎The group urged the governor to consider qualified PWDs from different disability clusters for political appointments, stressing that its demand was for fairness and equal opportunities.

‎It also called for the employment of at least 100 qualified persons with disabilities into the state and local government civil services.

‎In addition, the group demanded an audit of PWDs currently employed across ministries, departments and agencies to determine their level of representation in the public service.

‎Joseph maintained that persons with disabilities had diverse professional qualifications and should not be confined to teaching positions.

‎He called for reasonable accommodation in recruitment processes, including accessible application procedures and other necessary support to enable qualified PWDs to compete for available positions.

‎The chairman urged the state government to emulate Ekiti State, which reportedly approved the employment of 30 persons with disabilities into its public service in August 2026, in line with its five per cent employment reservation policy.

‎He said the demands were backed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and the Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Law, 2011.

‎Joseph, however, said the group was not seeking confrontation but justice, accountability and equal opportunities.

‎He warned that the state government’s failure to address the demands within 14 days would leave the group with no option but to embark on protests and pursue other lawful administrative and judicial measures.