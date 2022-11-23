Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 for their biggest-ever winning margin at a World Cup tournament, helped by two goals by Ferran Torres and strikes by five other players to send a resounding message to the rest of the teams in the ongoing 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Spain were mindful of the shocking defeats suffered by Argentina and Group E rivals, Germany, against lowly rated opposition in their opening matches and they tormented Costa Rica from the start, going 3-0 up after little more than 30 minutes.

Dani Olmo got the goals flowing in the 11th minute when he exchanged passes with Gavi and chipped Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. 10 minutes later, Marco Asensio timed a run into the box perfectly to connect powerfully with a Jordi Alba cross.

Torres stroked home his penalty in the 31st minute and the Barcelona winger claimed his second in the 54th minute when he took advantage of hesitant defending.

Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, struck with a perfectly hit volley in the 74th minute before substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata rounded off a totally one-sided encounter.

They managed 18% of possession and did not have a single shot in the match.