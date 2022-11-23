With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in full swing in Qatar, the absence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the global soccer showpiece has left the football fans in the country in a state of despair and agony.

Some of the football fans who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the streets of Abuja, said watching the World Cup without their national team is shameful and a setback for football development and the unity of the country. Recall that Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the ticket to the Qatar World Cup to Black stars of Ghana on away goal rule following a disappointing 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. The first leg of the World Cup two-legged play-off matches in Kumasi Ghana ended goalless.

Abiodun Peter, a Nigerian who has chosen to support Senegal to win the coveted trophy that has been elusive for African teams, said it is painful watching the World Cup that Nigeria is not participating.

“I can’t be happy watching the World Cup that Nigeria is not participating in because we have a crop of young players that would have made us proud, using the opportunity to showcase their talent.

“I’m watching the World Cup because football is a hobby and I am supporting Senegal’s team. It was unfortunate that they lost their opener against Holland on Monday, Peter said.

Abdulrazaq Umar, who runs a Football Viewing Centre in Mararaaba, Nasarawa State, told LEADERSHIP Sports that Nigeria’s absence at the World Cup is affecting his business. “It is a disappointment for us because the presence of Nigeria in Qatar would have help our business because we will have more customers if Nigeria is playing.

But because Nigeria is not playing, most people don’t come to watch the matches except the few ones who are fans of foreign clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and others coming to cheer their players playing their countries,” Umar stated.

Also speaking, another Nigerian football fan who simply identified himself as Chief Chukwu, said the absence of Nigeria at the ongoing Qatar World Cup is a reflection of the state of the country under Buhari’s administration.

“Nothing is working in Nigeria under this government. You are asking me, are you happy seeing Nigeria the way it is today? Even at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon we didn’t do well and how will you expect us to qualify for the World Cup.

At the club level of African football we are not doing well as well. Nothing is working in our football and it is unfortunate that we are playing with the only one thing that unites us as a nation. Football is the only thing that brings us together in this country and we are joking about it. “It is really painful and disheartening because the country is missing an opportunity for national unity as we prepare for next year’s election. As you know, football is the biggest thing that unites us as a country, that is the only time we drop our ethnic and religious differences and fight together as a country.

Since making its debut at the USA 1994, Nigeria has played in six of the last eight FIFA World Cups, missing only the 2006 and 2022 editions and made it to the round of 16 on three occasions.And for not being at the Qatar World Cup, Nigeria automatically loses a $12.5million bonus from FIFA which includes a preparation fee of $2.5million and a guaranteed $10million for qualifying for the group stage.

The country also loses money from its sponsorship deals with Nike ($4.25million), AITEO, Coca Cola and others.