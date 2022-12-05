Sadio Mane has hailed his Senegal teammates following their ouster from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Terangha Lions were thrashed 3-0 by Gareth Southgate’s men in their Round of 16 tie on Sunday night.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were all on target for the Three Lions in the game.

Mane tweeted: “Dear brothers, you have fallen with arms in hand. The people are very proud of your journey which has warmed the hearts of the supporters, defending the national flag with dignity.

“Good luck, the learning continues. We will go in search of other trophies Inshallah.”

Mane was ruled out of the competition due to the injury he sustained while in action for his Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich.