Fans of Afrobeats singer, Qing Madi, are raving over the release of a video acoustic version of her song Goosebumps.

Released in the singer’s YouTube page, the acoustic version gives the lyrics deeper meaning and clarity delivered in a slowed tones lending it a Afro RnB quality to it. Her vocals were accompanied by a solo guitarist.

Thrilled by the performance which showcases the artiste’s impressive vocals, her fans commended her skills and place in the Afrobeats genre.

“There is a spark running down my spine at the sound of your voice. She’s my nitch. Keep up girl. Nigeria to the world.” @joyjoy7796

“Madi always drop bangers when it comes to acoustic sessions! Big up,” @mr._rwicha

“My love for Qing Madi and her sons is just on another level,” @KparevzuaSandra-xy9sv

“girl siiiiiiinggggggggg!!!!!! Touch every corner of my soul with that voice, yesssssssss.” @_mo_ma

“I love your voice so bad,” @LoreenShoko

Released two months after the official video, Goosebumps (Acoustic – Official Video) has racked up to 249,631 views.