QNET, a global leader in wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling, has unveiled its latest wellness and lifestyle advancements, at the just-concluded first of this year’s biannual flagship event, V-Malaysia 2024, in Malaysia.

The products included Amezcua e-Guard X, an innovative solution designed to mitigate the health impacts associated with mobile radiation from everyday electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and televisions.

HomePure Rayn, a showerhead that not just filters shower water but also has the Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART) to help boost energy. It also has an optional Vitamin C capsule which can help remove residual chlorine from the skin and an optional ACF (Activated Carbon Fiber) capsule which removes fine microorganisms.

ernhard H. Mayer Alto Watch, the new ceramic watches by the Swiss watch brand that is ideal for daily wear, is available in two variations, black and white, for both men and women. The quartz watch has a unique wave pattern on its face, and has hands made of recycled steel.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the company averred that the products were designed to improve the health of its customers all over the world.

Speaking on the convention, the company disclosed that the first of this year’s biannual flagship event, V-Malaysia 2024, drew approximately 9,000 participants from over 30 countries, reaffirming its status as a major international platform.

“This year’s V-Malaysia featured an extensive agenda filled with opportunities for learning, networking, and experiencing the latest in QNET’s wellness and lifestyle advancements. Highlights included the mega QNET product exhibition where the company showcased its range of premium products such as the HomePure range of home appliances, the Amezcua range of wellness products, the Bernhard H Mayer range of luxury Swiss watches and fine jewellery, and the LifeQode portfolio of nutritional products, among others.

“The event also featured numerous training and education sessions tailored for QNET’s global network of distributors. These sessions aimed to enhance their skills in direct selling and empower them to achieve greater success in their personal business endeavours,” it added.

The chief marketing officer of QNET, Trevor Kuna, said, “This event is not just a convention; it is a celebration of our commitment to our distributors and customers worldwide. We look forward to another year of remarkable experiences and success stories.”