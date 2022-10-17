Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has said that quality delivery of buildings will curtail the menace of building collapses in the country.

A former president of the institute, Mr Kenneth Nduka stated this in Abuja at a two-day workshop organised by the Artisans and Craftsmen Qualifications Awarding Board (A&CQAB) of NIOB.

He said, “The objective of the workshop was to achieve continuous professional development for its quality assurance managers.

“A&CQAB did this as part of its oversight function as an awarding body for the certification of construction trades in Nigeria.”

Nduka highlighted the importance of the workshop, saying it is part of the training for quality assurance managers.

He, therefore, encouraged participants to be serious with the workshop since good practice will curtail poor quality delivery and building collapse in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Mr Christopher Belonwu, board chairman, NIOB, said the workshop was aimed at exposing the participants among other things to the requirements for induction into the institute.

According to him, understanding the occupational expertise required by assessors and verifiers ensures quality and consistency of assessment of accredited qualifications, adding that recommended assessment methodology, instruments of assessment and documentation are to be used for assessment.

He, therefore, urged the participants to pay rapt attention to all the lectures delivered by seasoned professionals to understand the expectations of the awarding body for learners’ induction and support and sharpen their skills in the built environment.

The chairman of Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), Mr Samson Opaluwah, harped on the importance of National Skills Qualifications (NSQ) in getting competent workers for the construction sector. “It is the way to go for builders since the outcome of learners assessment will impact the output of builders,” he said.

Opaluwah said the workshop was timely since it standardises the practice of Quality Assurance Managers, Center Heads and Trainees in the NSQ process.

On his part, Mr Kunle Awobodu, also a past President of NIOB and a member of the Artisans and Craftsmen Qualifications Awarding Board encouraged participants to be up and running in carrying out their activities as Quality Assurance Managers.

He said a similar workshop will be organised for NSQ training Centre Heads and External Quality Assurance Managers with a view to getting everyone onboard.

Mrs Adebolanle Araba, the past Chairman, College of Fellows, NIOB, in her closing remarks, highlighted the importance of discipline among quality assurance managers in their practice.