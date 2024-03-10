With wedding trends constantly evolving, it may seem daunting to plan your dream celebration on a limited budget. Queen Ohamara, the founder of Qmara Vie Planners in Abuja, shares key advice on where to cut costs and where to prioritize when planning a budget wedding.

Setting a Realistic Budget

Start by discussing and agreeing on a budget that you can realistically afford as a couple. This may seem overwhelming, but it is essential to avoid overspending.

Choosing Affordable Venues

Consider hosting your wedding outdoors in a garden or at home, as these options are becoming increasingly popular and cost-effective for smaller weddings.

Saving on Food and Drinks

Opt for buffet-style catering, as it is typically more affordable. Limit drink options to beer, wine, and a few signature cocktails. Buying alcohol in bulk can also save money if allowed by the venue.

Finding a Budget-Friendly Wedding Dress

Wedding dresses can be a significant expense, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Consider renting a dress or finding an affordable option that still makes you feel special, allowing you to allocate those savings elsewhere.

Cutting Costs on Music and Entertainment

Choose a DJ over a band or live performer to save on entertainment costs. This can result in significant savings without sacrificing the overall experience.

Consider Weekday Weddings

Weekday weddings are becoming more popular as venues often offer lower rates on non-Saturdays. This can be a cost-effective option that still allows you to celebrate with loved ones while saving money.

Additionally, hosting your wedding on a weekday can help manage guest numbers without having to make difficult cuts. By choosing an off-day, you may invite everyone while knowing that not everyone will be able to attend, resulting in a smaller guest list and potential savings.

By following these expert tips from Queen Ohamara, you can plan a beautiful and memorable budget wedding in Nigeria without breaking the bank.