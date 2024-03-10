In an effort to ensure that Muslims in Sokoto State start this year’s Ramadan fast comfortably, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the payment of half salary bonus as Ramadan gift to all civil servants, primary school teachers, local government staff as well as pensioners in the state.

The magnanimous gesture, according to a press statement issued on Sunday night by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, was to assist workers in the state observe this year’s Ramadan fast with a relative ease.

Governor Aliyu, therefore, appealed to the Muslim ummah to use the sacred month of Ramadan to pray for Allah’s intervention in the numerous challenges hindering Nigeria’s development.

He also called on traders and wealthy individuals in the state to show love and compassion to the less-privileged for them to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness in the holy month.

The governor thanked the people of the state for their continued support and fervent prayers to his administration, which he described as key to all the successes so far recorded in the state.