King Charles has described the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a moment of the greatest sadness for him and all members of his family.

A statement issued by King Charles shortly after the demise of the Queen of England on Thursday said he mourned ‘profoundly’ the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“I know her loss will be deeply throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” King Charles said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 96-year-old monarch died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.