A leading figure in the logistics and supply chain industry in Nigeria Mr Rabiu Kabir will on the 11th of October 2022 be inducted as a member of the chartered institute of logistics and transport.

Mr Kabir is being bestowed with this honour after fulfilling all requirements by the institution and in recognition of his contribution to the global transportation sector.

In a letter by the acting National Executive Director of the Nigeria branch, Mr. Reynolds Shodeinde, FCILT, congratulating Mr. Rabiu and stating his membership number while attaching his institute’s identity card, he said in the recent meeting of the Professional Development Committee of the Institute for consideration of member’s eligibility for upgrading, you were recommended for registration as a chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT) I wish to most sincerely congratulate you and to formally offer the CMILT grade to you, in his remarks Mr Kabir in a letter to the Institute, wrote I am in receipt of your letter dated August 8th 2022 and Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport identity card attached, he expressed his gratitude to the institute for finding him worthy of such honour saying “it is the greatest honour that could come to a person in recent times” I am very grateful to the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT) for finding me worthy of such honour. I will strive unceasingly to fulfil the trust and confidence that this great institute has placed in me and the things in which I believe when called upon for any duties I may be assigned.

I pray this serves as a platform to propel my contribution to this great institute, the transport sector both domestically / internationally and the world at large. All listed payments in Nigerian Naira and Great British Pounds (GBP) have been settled in full and receipts/proofs of payment forwarded.

Mr Kabir Rabiu graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography and proceeded to the University of Lagos for a master’s degree in transport planning and management.

He is a fellow Institute of Management Consultants and a Certified Management Specialist with distinction in Time Management from the London Graduate School where he was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree.