Since assuming office, what principles have guided your leadership?

My guiding principles are honesty, sincerity, and hard work. When His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, appointed me as Managing Director, he gave me a great responsibility to revive an agency that had been inactive and under a ministry for over 40 years.

He trusted me with autonomy to rebuild the institution and correct the irregularities that had weakened it. With the governor’s full political will, continuous support, and confidence in our capacity, we have repositioned the Water Board as a model of efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

How would you describe Governor Radda’s support in revitalizing the Water Board?

His Excellency has been exceptionally supportive and visionary. He listens to our ideas, endorses our proposals, and provides immediate financial backing for implementation. Whenever we submit a project concept, approval comes without delay, along with the resources to execute it.

This level of leadership is rare. It shows that Governor Radda is genuinely committed to the welfare of Katsina people and the future of the state. Our work perfectly aligns with his building-the-future agenda, as we contribute to his vision of ensuring safe, potable, and sustainable water for all communities both urban and rural.

What are the major achievements recorded under your leadership?

One of our biggest achievements is reviving the Water Board itself. For over two decades, people hardly knew that the agency still existed. But today, thanks to the political will of Governor Radda and the dedication of our team, everyone now recognizes the Water Board as a vibrant, result-driven agency.

Katsina State has also emerged as the best-performing state in Nigeria in the implementation of the SURWASH (Sustainable Urban and Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Programme. This achievement is a national recognition of Governor Radda’s commitment to improving citizens’ access to clean water.

We have restored water to many parts of the metropolis that had gone dry for years. Residents who once relied solely on boreholes are now connected to our network, saving costs on diesel and electricity. The coverage of our services has expanded significantly, reaching more local government areas that were previously outside the urban water scheme.

We have also introduced community-based mini-water schemes, which serve densely populated areas by drilling boreholes and distributing water through small, efficient networks.

Another major achievement is the transition to solar-powered treatment systems. We are transforming our plants from full dependence on the national grid to hybrid solar systems, making operations more reliable and cost-effective.

Under Governor Radda, billions of Naira have been invested in water infrastructure within two years, a level of commitment never seen before in the history of the state.

Tell us more about the Zobe Water Project that has attracted attention.

The Zobe Project is a flagship initiative of His Excellency’s administration. The governor has approved ₦31.8 billion for its completion, and it will deliver potable water to over two million residents across 19 communities.

The project runs from Dutsinma to Kankia, passing through Kusada, Charanchi, Rimi, Batagarawa, and parts of Katsina metropolis. It’s a landmark project that will change the face of water supply in Katsina. What’s remarkable is that while similar projects by the federal government have taken years, Governor Radda has set a 14-month completion target by December next year. This shows his focus on impact and speed of delivery.

Which communities are already benefiting from the new schemes?

Within the Kankia metropolis, we now supply water to areas such as the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Housing Estate, Barhim Housing Estate, Sardauna-Maikera Estate, Etudi Galihita, Sabon Unguwa, and Abattoir areas, among others. In total, about nine communities have directly benefited from these new initiatives.

Technology seems to be playing a major role in your operations. Could you tell us more?

Absolutely. We are moving in line with the governor’s vision of digital governance and innovation. We are introducing a Vendorship Water System, which will register private operators and equip them with boreholes, solar panels, and storage tanks. These vendors will supply water to the public through a smart metering system, where customers use prepaid cards to pay automatically.

This model will not only ensure efficiency but also boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR). We are studying similar systems in Germany and Ghana, and we expect to implement ours fully by 2026. This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to Governor Radda’s modern, technology-driven governance philosophy.

What are the key challenges you face?

Like every growing institution, we face challenges. One major issue is inadequate manpower, and another is the public perception that water should be free. We generate our own revenue, pay staff salaries, handle maintenance, and manage day-to-day operations. The government assists us with bulk expenses such as chemicals and power.

However, many of our revenue collectors are casual staff who earn little compared to their workload. We are addressing this by improving welfare and training. We are also intensifying public enlightenment to encourage prompt payment of water bills, because sustainability depends on it.

In developed countries like Zambia, water is a major source of public revenue. We want to build that same sense of responsibility here in Katsina, where citizens see water as a shared resource that must be paid for to sustain its delivery.

How do you engage with the public and handle feedback?

We believe strongly in communication and accountability. We established a Grievance Redress Committee that includes traditional rulers, youth and women leaders, and other community representatives who help us resolve local issues.

We also use social media actively, responding to citizens’ feedback and criticisms. In addition, we host a weekly live radio programme where residents can call in directly to raise concerns or seek clarification on our activities.

Furthermore, we have provided dedicated phone lines, mobile numbers, and complaint boxes at strategic points where people can send in feedback. We take every complaint seriously and respond swiftly to resolve it.

How has financial management improved under your leadership?

When I assumed office, revenue generation was very low and could not sustain operations. But through prudent management, we have achieved financial stability. Today, we pay all salaries, pensions, and deductions promptly.



We have also introduced a staff welfare reward system, where the most outstanding manager or unit that generates the highest revenue receives recognition. This has encouraged healthy competition and improved productivity across the agency.

What are your plans for the future of the Water Board?

We are moving toward full automation of all our operations from water supply monitoring and leak detection to revenue collection and expenditure tracking. We have already procured advanced digital equipment for pipe location and leak detection, which will allow us to remotely identify faults and redirect water to other areas without interruption.

Once the Phase Two of our digital upgrade is completed, there will be no need for water rationing. Every household will enjoy consistent, equitable water supply. This will place Katsina among the most advanced and transparent water utilities in Nigeria.

What message do you have for the people of Katsina State?

I sincerely thank the good people of Katsina for their patience, cooperation, and growing trust in the Water Board. We have seen remarkable improvement in bill payments, which shows that people now appreciate the quality of service they are getting.

I urge everyone to continue supporting the government by paying their water bills promptly. This is how we can maintain infrastructure, sustain staff welfare, and expand services to new areas.

Finally, I want to express my deep gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, for his foresight, leadership, and relentless support. He has given us every tool we need to succeed. We pray for his continued wisdom and strength as we work together to ensure clean, affordable, and sustainable water for all in Katsina State.