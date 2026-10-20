Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has kicked off a massive empowerment programme targeting over 62,000 nano, micro and small enterprises across the state’s 34 local government areas, with individual grants ranging from N50,000 to N150,000.

The initiative, which also includes the provision of 2,000 purpose-built kiosks and customised business signboards, is designed to strengthen small businesses, improve household incomes, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activities across the state.

At the ceremony yesterday, Governor Radda said the intervention was part of his administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda, aimed at transforming the state’s economy through entrepreneurship, private sector participation and sustainable job creation.

The governor explained that nano enterprises would receiveN50,000 each, micro enterprises N100,000, while small businesses would benefit from N150,000 each, depending on their classification.

At the minimum grant of N50,000 per beneficiary, the programme would require at least N3.1 billion for 62,000 businesses, although the actual financial commitment would be higher depending on the number of beneficiaries receiving N100,000 and N150,000.

Radda said the programme followed a comprehensive mapping and verification exercise conducted across major road corridors in the state’s 34 local government areas to identify businesses facing challenges relating to inadequate capital, poor working environments and limited market visibility.

According to him, the beneficiaries include traders, mechanics, tailors, welders, vulcanisers, wood processors, artisans and other small-scale entrepreneurs whose activities contribute significantly to local commerce.

“Across our 34 local governments, traders, artisans, mechanics, tailors, wood processors, welders, vulcanisers and other small business operators work every day to support their families, provide essential services and sustain local commerce,” he said.

“Although many operate on a modest scale, collectively, they form a vital foundation of our economy. Supporting them means strengthening livelihoods, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities within our communities.”

The governor disclosed that the 2,000 kiosks would initially prioritise vulcanisers operating along major roads, many of whom conduct their businesses under difficult environmental conditions.

He explained that the kiosks were being fabricated by indigenous artisans to ensure that the intervention also generates employment and retains economic benefits within Katsina State.

Radda noted that the customised business signage component would improve business identification, enhance customer confidence and increase patronage, particularly among enterprises operating along major commercial corridors.

Highlighting previous achievements of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), the governor disclosed that his administration had disbursed over ₦3.5 billion in non-interest financing to more than 6,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, with repayment already commenced.

He further revealed that the agency had facilitated 5,373 jobs and supported the formalisation of over 10,000 businesses in 2025 alone.

The governor said the figures demonstrated the administration’s commitment to moving beyond temporary financial assistance towards building a sustainable entrepreneurial economy capable of generating employment and reducing dependence on government.

“Our responsibility is to create conditions in which enterprises can survive, grow and contribute meaningfully to the prosperity of our state,” he stated.

He also announced the development of an integrated digital enterprise database and management platform to improve the identification, monitoring and coordination of business support programmes across the state.

According to him, the digital platform would provide reliable information on business locations, enterprise clusters, operational challenges and beneficiary distribution, while helping the government prevent duplication and identify underserved communities.

Radda said the platform would strengthen transparency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making in the implementation of future empowerment programmes.

He directed KASEDA and other relevant institutions to ensure that the database remained accurate, secure and regularly updated, with appropriate safeguards for data protection and privacy.

The governor also celebrated the achievements of Katsina entrepreneurs at the national level, citing a KASEDA-supported business, Cose Republic, which won ₦7.5 million at the 2026 National MSME Awards.

He described the achievement as evidence that entrepreneurs in the state could compete favourably at the national level when provided with adequate institutional and financial support.

Radda commended the Director-General of KASEDA, Babangida Kabir Ruma, and his team for their commitment to enterprise mapping, verification, empowerment and digital innovation.

He also acknowledged Cranewood Integrated Services Limited, the coordinating consultant, alongside development partners, financial institutions, traditional rulers and community leaders for their contributions to the programme.

The governor assured beneficiaries that the selection and verification processes would be guided by fairness, transparency and accountability to ensure that government support reached eligible businesses.

He maintained that the ultimate objective of the initiative was to build a productive and self-reliant population rather than encourage permanent dependence on government assistance.

“Our objective is not to make citizens permanently dependent on government assistance, but to help create conditions for them to become more productive, self-reliant and prosperous,” he said.

Radda expressed optimism that the combined interventions would stimulate economic growth, improve household incomes and transform small enterprises into employers of labour, particularly among women and young people in rural communities.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the MSME sector as a major driver of economic diversification, job creation and sustainable development in Katsina State.