The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N5.70bn revenue from passengers in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This is contained in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for 2021 released in Abuja yesterday.

The report revealed that the total revenue generated from passengers in 2020 was N1.75 billion.

The 2021 revenue, the NBS said, represents a 226.44 per cent increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report revealed that the total revenue generated in 2020, amounting to a 226.44 per cent increase.

The bureau said that over 2.7 million passengers travelled by train in 2021 compared to one million recorded in 2020, representing a 166.03 per cent increase.

Similarly, the report showed a total of 168,301 tonnes of goods were transported in 2021 as against 87,440 recorded in 2020, showing a growth rate of 92.48 per cent.

In addition, the report showed the revenue generated from goods in 2021 amounted to N317.57 million, higher by 12.87 per cent compared to N281.35 million in 2020.

“Other income receipts in 2021 stood at N66.80 million, higher than the N5.19 million recorded in the preceding year.”