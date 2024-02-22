The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has admonished residents of FCT to heed early warnings to avert avoidable disasters during the rainy season.

The acting Director-General of the agency, Mr Mohammed Sabo, gave the admonition in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

This followed the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction unveiled by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the first rain experienced in FCT in the early hours of Thursday.

Sabo specifically appealed to FCT residents to clear blocked drainages and clogged gutters to ensure free flow of water throughout the rainy season.

He said that disasters could occur during the onset of the rains due to violent storms associated with the season, hence the call for caution.

He also appealed to residents who reside along water channels to relocate.

He assured residents that FEMA would continue to sensitise residents to what to do before, during, and after the rains.

Sabo urged residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of any disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in its 2024 SCP, predicted delay of 2024 rains onset in the North Central states of the country.

Specifically in FCT, the onset of rain was predicted to commence in May across the six Area Councils and end in November.

However, some parts of the territory witnessed the first rain in the early morning of Thursday.

NAN reports the light rain which started half hour into the new day, about 12.30a.m., lasted about 25 minutes, stopping at 12.55a.m.

The unexpected rain which was devoid of lightning, heavy winds and thunderstorms was witnessed at Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, Garki in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The rain was also witnessed in Dutse, Zuba, Bwari, Gwagwalada and Mararaba.

Residents of the areas had expressed mixed feelings over the rain. (NAN)