The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) says it will deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) around some road interjections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enhance free flow of traffic.

Mr Kalu Emetu, the Head, Public Relations and Enlightenment, DRTS, FCT, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

NAN reports that Artificial Intelligence is a robot that thinks like a human and can take the responsibility of a human.

Emetu said that with the growing traffic in the city centre, it had become imperative for DRTS to deploy AI to complement the effort of its personnel in ensuring that motorists obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said that the machine had not been put into use because its partners had not concluded their arrangements.

“Once our partners are done from their own end and the project comes on stream, definitely, the new way of ensuring a seamless traffic flow in the FCT, especially in the city will come to life.

“Traffic monitoring, which you know is one of our primary responsibilities, is one area we ensure that the city is clean and there is free movement.

“We have even gone as far as mounting all that is required and the recording is already on.

“So, what we need now is only very little time to perfect the whole process and then, we are good to go,” he said.

The spokesperson further said that traffic offenders would henceforth pay fines for traffic offences committed, including those that broke the traffic rules during the test run.

According to him, the service will start by contacting the offenders when, where, and how they beat the traffic.

“However, a lot has been done as we speak; the recording around the areas we have mounted the gadgets are already working.

“That is why we have been mounting serious pressure on our partners, a Chinese company, Huawei and Chit-Up to tidy up their own end, so it can take-off in no distant time,” he said.

Emetu expressed optimism that the interface between the personnel of the service and motorists would end by the time the project is completed.

He noted that new technology would give motorists more confidence than the usual interface with their personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the same time, our officers will not be seen everywhere like before in most parts or interjections in the city centre.

“Since it is the machine that will be monitoring such activities, any offender will be picked, numbers picked and a message will be sent to the person’s cell phone for the necessary fine.

“This will be done in line with our e-booking and e-ticketing that was launched recently.

“When that is done, you will have no option than to use any of our payment channels to pay to the government,” he said.

Emetu added that when motorists pay the fine, the person would not be in doubt where the money had been sent. (NAN)