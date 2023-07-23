Rainy Season: 22 Out Of 23 Benue LGAs Affected By Flood – SEMA

Twenty-two out of twenty-three local government areas of Benue State have been be affected by flood disaster in this year’s rainy season.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), James Iorpuu, revealed this when he visited the paramount ruler of the Tiv land, Tor Tiv Orcivirigh Prof. James Ayatse, in Gboko.

The SEMA boss, however, informed the monarch that the Governor Hycinth Alia-led administration has directed the agency to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the state to devise measures to mitigate the danger pose by flooding.

According to him, “the traditional institution plays key roles in the development of the society, hence the decision to pay homage and solicit collaboration in sensitizing and creating awareness on the projected impact of flood to the communities affected and provide spaces and community resources such as water, markets and primary health care for them.”

He said, “this year’s flood alert projected to affect 22 out of the 23 local governments in the state particularly those along the coastal lines such as; Makurdi, Guma, Gwer West, Buruku, Agatu, Katsina Ala and parts of Gboko will be worse hit.”