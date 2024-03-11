In line with a longstanding tradition of generosity, the Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has announced plans to distribute foodstuffs to 250,000 households during this year’s holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative is aimed at alleviating the burden of hunger and to ensure that families across Zamfara State could observe the sacred month with some measure of comfort.

Under the program, which will be implemented in 13 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, each local government area will receive 17,500 bags of essential food items, including rice, millet, sugar, and maize.

Additionally, the State capital, Gusau local government area will be given 22,500 bags of essential food items.

In a special gesture towards vulnerable members of the society, the orphans and women will receive 10,000 bags of rice, millet, sugar, and maize, to enable them partake in the blessings of Ramadan without any worry.

Furthermore, male orphans will be provided with Sallah clothes and additional token of N2,000 each for tailoring, while female orphans will receive fabric with a token of N2,000 each for tailoring.

According to the director-general (Media) in Senator Yari’s office, Almansoor Gusau Advocate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State of Senator Yari and Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle’s camp, has special provisions across the 14 local government areas and 147 Wards in the state.

“Internally Displaced Persons numbering 2,970 also benefitted. This comprehensive effort underscores the commitment of the Senator to uplift the less privileged and foster a sense of unity and compassion within the community.

“It was a testimony of the spirit of Ramadan, which encourages acts of charity, kindness, and solidarity.

As preparations for the distribution commenced, the Senator called upon all stakeholders to support this noble cause and extend a helping hand to those in need.

“Together, let us make this Ramadan a time of abundance, empathy, and goodwill for all,” Gusau stated.