The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has enjoined Muslims to use the period of Ramadan fast to foster peaceful co- existence among the adherents of various religions in Kwara State.

Sulu-Gambari, who congratulated Muslims over the commencement of Ramadan, stressed that the period should be used “to foster peaceful co-existence among religions adherents in the state.”

In a statement signed by his spokesman, AbdulAziz Arowona, the Emir urged Muslims to also use the month of Ramadan to move closer to God by engaging in good deeds, charity, humanitarian services, supplications as well as seeking forgiveness at all times.

He urged them to extend charity and support to the less privileged throughout the month of Ramadan and beyond.

“As we commence this year’s Ramadan fasting, the annual Ramadan lecture (Tafsir) will commence at the Madrasatul Sheik Alimi inside Emir Palace on Monday 27th March 2023 beginning from 10am daily”, the Emir added.