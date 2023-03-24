Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, six students of various institutions, mining operator and a host of other specialized private individuals.

The suspects are Toheeb Albarka (cleric), Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye, twin brothers; Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede who trade in dog selling respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

Others are Olaleye Solomon(miner), Akinade Samuel, Damilola Shagaya, Muhammed Awal, Adam Mubaraq, Ogundiran Nathaniel, Jamiu Ishola, Dauda Tunde, Abdullahi Sikiru,Kasali Adegoke, Jordan Adeyinka; and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.

They also included: Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim

Items recovered from the suspects include 10 exotic cars, different brands of laptops and cell phones, printer among others.

The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.