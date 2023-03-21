The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Nigerian Muslims to look out for the new crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1444AH from Wednesday.

The apex Islamic body in a statement by its director of administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 29 Sha’aban, 1444 AH, which is equivalent to March 22, 2023.

Mr Usman-Ugwu noted that if the moon is sighted by Muslims on the said evening, then the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’a Abubakar III, will declare Thursday, March 23, 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH.

However, he said if the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, March 24, 2023 automatically becomes the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.