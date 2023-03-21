MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Pan-Atlantic University have announced a call for applications for the Media Innovation Programme (MIP) for the year 2023.

This is the second edition of the programme, launched in 2022, to support media practitioners and promote understanding of the rapidly changing media landscape.

Also, MTN Nigeria is seeking to merge its two businesses, MoMo PSB and Yello Digital Financial Services.

The company disclosed that the proposed merger would hold the Payment Service Bank (PSB) license granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and will also be capable of performing super-agent services and other permissible activities.

Meanwhile, the six-month, fully funded certificate fellowship includes a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa and an innovation hub to incubate ideas. It is open to media practitioners across print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

Speaking on the impact of the Media Innovation Programme, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said: “the media is a crucial contributor to a thriving nation. Enhancing their skill set will benefit society at large. Through the Media Innovation Programme, we want to continue empowering media practitioners. Enabling them to report at an elevated level combining innovation with solution-oriented media practice to benefit their readers.”

The vice chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, said: “at the Pan-Atlantic University, we provide training that will enable our students to uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values in their professional and everyday endeavours.

“The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a melting pot of sessions and discussions promoting creative thinking, technology-forward practices, and honesty that enable participants to continue practising with journalistic integrity.”

Following a review of applications, 20 professionals will join the 2023 MIP cohort. The multifaceted programme will give them a unique opportunity to explore Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology. It will also equip them with the skills to adapt to our changing realities.

Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s erudite faculty. Interested journalists and bloggers can apply for the programme at https://mtnmip.smc.edu.ng/.

Meanwhile, the proposal to merge the two businesses is set to be deliberated on in the company’s next annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on the 18th of April, 2023.

MTN’s Yello Digital Financial Services, a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, is a financial service provider in agency banking and super-agent operation.

MoMo PSB, on the other hand, is a Payment Service Bank, granted CBN approval in 2022, to leverage on mobile and digital channels to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate economic activities at the grassroots through the provision of financial services.

The MTN Nigeria board of directors, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, said: “it has been proposed that two of the company’s subsidiaries (MoMo PSB and YDFS) be merged and integrated to form one company, which will hold the Payment Service Bank license granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and will also be capable of performing super-agent services and other permissible activities. It is anticipated that the merger will enhance the value for the company and its shareholders.”