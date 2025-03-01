As the Muslim Ummah begin the holy month of Ramadan, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has charged them to rededicate themselves to Allah (SWT) and use the glorious month to pray more for his administration, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The governor, who gave the charge following the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the commencement of Ramadan on March 1, 2025, felicitated the Muslim Ummah on witnessing another Ramadan.

He charged them to seize the opportunity presented by the holy month to rededicate themselves to the worship of Allah and to loving humanity more and being more patriotic to their state and the country.

“I felicitate the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and across Nigeria on the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Ramadan period is an auspicious season for us all to rededicate ourselves to the worship of Allah, the love of humanity and other virtues taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

“The urge to rededicate to serving Allah and becoming better citizens finds a root in Surah Baqarah Verse 183, which says: ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.’

“As I have always said, our administration has enjoyed massive support from the Muslim Ummah. So, this is another opportunity to pray for us and to pray for our nation; that Allah will continue to guide us as we do everything possible to uplift our dear state and move its people from poverty to prosperity.

“I say Ramadan Kareem to everyone,” Governor Makinde said.