Rangers Get Government Charge To Win Federation Cup

Enugu State Government has charged Rangers International F.C players to be at their best to be crowned Federation Cup 2023 champions on June 21, 2023, when they engage Bendel Insurance in the final game of the competition slated for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Chris Mbah, charged the players after their training session at the club’s training pitch, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Mbah told the players that Enugu state governor, H.E, Barr. (Dr.) Peter Mbah directed him to inform the team that his heart is with them going into the final of the oldest club competition in the country.

He was urging them to put their heart into the encounter and be focused to be able to replicate the miracle of Asaba 2018 when the club defeated Kano Pillars to lift the trophy.

“You have to show commitment, and seriousness to bring the image of the state and your own image up because football is all about strength, skill, commitment, and teamwork.

Exhibit teamwork, and remain disciplined because you have a sound technical team. I believe this is the best time to appreciate the technical team’s efforts. The governor promised to be in Asaba to cheer you up to victory and he believed in work, getting the result, and being rewarded,” Mbah said.