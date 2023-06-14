NPFL: Egbe congratulates Enyimba, Remo Stars

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has congratulated the duo of Enyimba and Remo Stars on their successful run in the just concluded NPFL Super 6 play off in Lagos.

Egbe in a good will message to the two teams said he is happy two teams with “Monimichelle’s touch” won and came second in the NPFL.

“I say a big congratulations to Enyimba and Remo and you know what? Their victory is also Monimichelle’s victory because these are two clubs with Monimichelle’s touch.

We constructed the pitches where both Enyimba and Remo play. And to the glory of God the venue where the Super 6 games were decided…the MJA Arena was also constructed by Monimichelle,” Egbe stated.

The Bayelsa state born FIFA match agent said he is confident Enyimba and Remo will do well in the continent next term given the rising profile of the nation’s domestic league which has been made more competitive by the IMC.